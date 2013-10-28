Stocks Trending Alert: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (USA)(NYSE:SVM), Gafisa SA (ADR)(NYSE:GFA), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SVM), Gafisa SA (ADR) (NYSE:GFA), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG)



Silvercorp Metals Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SVM) opened its shares at the price of $3.46 for the day. Its closing price was $3.43 after losing -1.15% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.95million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.17 million shares. The beta of SVM stands at1.44. Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal properties in China and Canada.



Has SVM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Gafisa SA (ADR) (NYSE:GFA) percentage change plunged -1.40% to close at $2.81 with the total traded volume of 1.92 million shares, and average volume of 1.66 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.22 – 5.24, while its day lowest price was $2.80 and it hit its day highest price at $2.88. Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder in Brazil. The company operates in three segments: Gafisa, Tenda, and Alphaville.



Has GFA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) started its trading session with the price of $10.92 and closed at $10.77 by scoring -1.19%. FHN’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.91 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.58 million shares. The beta of FHN stands at 0.90. Day range of the stock was $10.74 -$10.95. First Horizon National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy FHN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) ended its day with the gain of +0.94% and closed at the price of $7.49 after opening at $7.49. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.87 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.05 million shares. Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States and internationally.



For How Long KEG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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