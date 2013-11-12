Stocks Trending Alert: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI), HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY), OpenTable Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI), HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY), OpenTable Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) opened its shares at the price of $33.88 for the day. Its closing price was $34.25 after gaining +0.82% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.24 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.64 million shares. The beta of SBGI stands at1.93. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns or provides programming, operating, or sales services to television stations in the United States. It broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs.



For How Long SBGI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) percentage change surged +0.70% to close at $45.81 with the total traded volume of 1.22 million shares, and average volume of 886,449.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $40.25 - $53.50, while its day lowest price was $45.25 and it hit its day highest price at $46.48. PropCo comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.



For How Long GLPI’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) started its trading session with the price of $22.68 and closed at $21.18 by scoring -7.71%. HMSY’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.22 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 920,602.00 shares. The beta of HMSY stands at 0.19. Day range of the stock was $21.11 -$22.93. HMS Holdings Corp. provides cost containment services to government and private healthcare payers and sponsors.



Has HMSY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



OpenTable Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) ended its day with the gain of +3.86% and closed at the price of $80.69 after opening at $77.08. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.22 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 656,719.00 shares. OpenTable, Inc. provides restaurant reservation solutions primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.



For How Long OPEN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/