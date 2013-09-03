Stocks Trending Alert - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR)(NYSE:TEVA), iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:IWF),Goldman Sachs Group Inc(NYSE:GS),the Gap Inc.(NYSE:GPS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR)(NYSE:TEVA), iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:IWF),Goldman Sachs Group Inc(NYSE:GS),The Gap Inc.(NYSE:GPS).



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR)(NYSE:TEVA) ended higher +0.10% and complete the day at $38.22. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.27 million. After opening at $38.37, the stock hit as high as $38.44. However, it traded between $36.63 and $42.83 over the last twelve months.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers generic pharmaceutical products; and basic chemical entities, as well as specialized product families, such as sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances.



For How Long TEVA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:IWF) closed yesterday at $75.13, a -0.40% decrease. Around 2.26 million shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $19.83 billion.



iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index).



Has IWF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Goldman Sachs Group Inc(NYSE:GS) moved -0.98 percent lower at $152.13 and traded between $151.33 and $153.98 after opening the day at $153.77. Its performance over the last five days remained -4.11%, which stands at -6.34% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 19.26%.



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. provides investment banking, securities, and investment management services, as well as financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. Its Investment Banking segment offers financial advisory services



Why Should Investors Buy GS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



The Gap Inc.(NYSE:GPS) shares fall, losing -0.66 percent to close at $40.44. The stock is up around 30.28% this year and 15.15% for the last 12 months. Around 2.22 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 3.28million shares.



The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, children, and babies under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Piperlime, Athleta, and Intermix brands.



Will GPS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/