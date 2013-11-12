Stocks Trending Alert: Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX), Ryanair Holdings Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:RYAAY), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX), Ryanair Holdings plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:RYAAY), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)



Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX) opened its shares at the price of $23.93 for the day. Its closing price was $24.12 after gaining +0.84% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.09 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.45million shares. The beta of TIBX stands at1.35. TIBCO Software Inc. (TIBCO) is a provider of middleware and infrastructure software. The Company’s standards-based software platform enables customers to create flexible, event-driven applications from infrastructure and deliver real-time, actionable insights.



For How Long TIBX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Ryanair Holdings plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:RYAAY) percentage change surged +1.65% to close at $46.87 with the total traded volume of 1.09 million shares, and average volume of 451,961.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $32.49 - $54.74, while its day lowest price was $46.32 and it hit its day highest price at $47.52. Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings), is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates a low-cost, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Morocco.



For How Long RYAAY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) started its trading session with the price of $49.67 and closed at $49.66 by scoring -0.28%. ADI’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.09 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.00 million shares. The beta of ADI stands at 1.08. Day range of the stock was $49.34 -$49.83. Analog Devices, Inc. (Analog Devices) is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of a range of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits (ICs).



Will ADI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) ended its day with the loss of -1.49% and closed at the price of $48.14 after opening at $48.80. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.09 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.16 million shares. Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates.



Why Should Investors Buy LAMR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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