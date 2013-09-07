Stocks Trending Alert: TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVO), Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST), KongZhong Corporation (ADR) (NASDAQ:KONG), Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVO), Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST), KongZhong Corporation (ADR) (NASDAQ:KONG), Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA).



TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVO) decreased -1.25% and closed at $11.81 on a traded volume of 2.64 million shares, in comparison to 2.76 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -3.67%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and its total outstanding shares are 121.97 million.



Will TIVO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TiVo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and service technology that enables the distribution of video content on digital video recorders (DVRs), non-DVR set-top boxes (STB), computers, smart phones, and tablets in the United States and internationally.



Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) soared 1.85% and closed at $1.10 on a traded volume of 2.62 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.96 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -7.56%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.07 and $1.10.



Will CPST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Capstone Turbine Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing micro turbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide.



KongZhong Corporation (ADR) (NASDAQ:KONG) jumped 23.86% and closed at $14.69. So far in three months, the stock is up 126.35%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.85 and $14.92 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $14.92. Its introductory price for the day was $11.77, with the overall traded volume of 2.61 million shares.



Will KONG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



KongZhong Corporation provides digital entertainment services in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through three main business units: WVAS, Mobile Games, and Internet Games.



Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) after opening its trade at the price of $16.43, dropped -0.43% to close at $16.34 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.59 million shares, in comparison to 1.09 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $15.95 and $22.18 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $16.45.



Will ASNA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls.



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