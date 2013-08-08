Stocks Trending Alerts - Youku Tudou Inc (ADR) (NYSE:YOKU), Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), Johnson Controls Inc (NYSE:JCI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Youku Tudou Inc (ADR) (NYSE:YOKU), Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), Johnson Controls Inc (NYSE:JCI)



Youku Tudou Inc (ADR) (NYSE:YOKU) dropped -6.04% and closed at $23.94 in the last trading session with the overall traded volume of 3.36 million shares. Its opening price was $25.05 and shares hit a day high price of $25.16 and day low of $23.71. YOKU has market cap of 4.43 billion. Youku Tudou Inc. (Youku), formerly Youku Inc., is an Internet television company in the People’s Republic of China.



Has YOKU Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) surged +0.95% to close at $22.24 and its total traded volume was 3.32 million shares. AVP has outstanding shares of 433.10 million with the total market cap of $9.63 billion and its beta value stands at 1.59 times. Avon Products, Inc. (Avon) is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s product categories are Beauty, Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of color cosmetics, fragrances, skin care and personal care.



For How Long AVP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) declined -0.69% with the closing price of $44.57 and its total traded volume was 3.30 million shares. ABBV has earnings per share of $3.25 and its price to earnings ratio is 13.70. AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie) is a research-based pharmaceuticals company. The Company discovers, develops, and commercializes advanced therapies.



Has ABBV Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Johnson Controls Inc (NYSE:JCI) slipped -0.94% and closed at $40.04 in the last trading session with the overall traded volume of 3.24 million shares. Stock price 52 weeks high was $41.50 and 52 weeks low price was $24.75. Johnson Controls, Inc. (Johnson Controls) manufactures, installs and services automatic temperature regulation systems for buildings.



Why Should Investors Buy JCI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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