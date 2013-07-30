Stocks Under Bearish Claws - Axion Power International, Inc., New Energy Technologies Inc, Copytele Inc, BOLDFACE Group Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW), New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE), Copytele Inc (OTCBB:COPY), BOLDFACE Group Inc (OTCBB:BLBK)



Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW) gained volume of 169,800 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 690,078 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.13 - $0.38 and the day range was $0.17 - $0.18, recently. The stock opened the session at $0.18, and its recent trading price was $0.167. The stock showed a negative performance of -4.46% in its trading session. Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology. Its PbC batteries and components are used in energy system storage functions. The company also manufactures standard and specialty lead-acid batteries. Axion Power International, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New Castle, Pennsylvania.



Will AXPW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE) traded 13,193 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 50,538 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.75 - $2.74. The stock was a bear and dropped -1.04%, while its trading price stayed at $1.90. The market capitalization of the stock remained 45.97 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 26.67 %. New Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a development stage renewable and alternative energy company. It develops SolarWindow electricity generating system, which facilitates to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources; and generate electricity from a see-through and semi-transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.



Will NENE Bounce Back After yesterday’s Sharp Sell off? Find Out Here



Copytele Inc (OTCBB:COPY) volume of the stock was 90,330 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 146,594 shares. The stock plunged -8.33% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $0.220. CopyTele, Inc. develops and acquires patented technologies for the purposes of patent monetization and patent assertion. It has 6 patent portfolios in the areas of Key Based Encryption, E-Paper Electrophoretic Display, Nano Field Emission Display, Micro Electro Mechanical Systems Display, Loyalty Point Conversion Systems, and Window Frame Construction. CopyTele, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.



Is it the Right to Grab COPY after the Recent Slump? Get Free Trend Analysis Here



BOLDFACE Group Inc (OTCBB:BLBK) traded with volume of 129,965 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 160,225 shares. The stock decreased -20% and was recently trading at $0.0600. The market capitalization of the stock remained 5.37 million.BOLDFACE Group, Inc., a celebrity beauty licensing company, offers licensing and branding services by representing a series of celebrities and designers in the categories of beauty, fragrance, cosmetics, and home fragrance in various channels of distribution. The company offers tools and formulas for emulating eyes, lips, and complexion looks.



Will BLBK Reach the Bottom after Yesterday’s Correction? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/