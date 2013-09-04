Stocks Under Consideration: AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR)(NYSE:AU), RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH), Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA)(NYSE:TLM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR)(NYSE:AU), RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH), Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA)(NYSE:TLM)



AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR)(NYSE:AU) opened its shares at the price of $13.69 for the day. Its closing price was $13.61 after gaining +1.80% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2,078.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.05 million shares. The beta of AU stands at0.50.



AngloGold Ashanti Limited engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of gold. It also produces by-products, such as silver, uranium, and sulfuric acid.



Will AU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH) percentage change surged +4.28% to close at $3.41 with the total traded volume of 3.11 million shares, and average volume of 3.33 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.90 - $4.28, while its day lowest price was $3.30 and it hit its day highest price at $3.44.



RadioShack Corporation engages in the retail sale of consumer electronics goods and services through its RadioShack store chain.



For How Long RSH’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) started its trading session with the price of $13.73 and closed at $13.62 by scoring +0.52%. RDN’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.13 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.20 million shares. The beta of RDN stands at 2.79. Day range of the stock was $13.44-$13.94.



Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a credit enhancement company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Financial Guaranty.



Will RDN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Talisman Energy Inc. (USA)(NYSE:TLM) ended its day with the loss of -0.56% and closed at the price of $10.66 after opening at $10.69. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.11 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.70 million shares.



Talisman Energy Inc., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.



Why Should Investors Buy TLM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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