Stocks Under Consideration: ARRIS GROUP DL-,01 (NASDAQ:ARRS), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), LSI Corp (NASDAQ:LSI), Novavax, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ARRIS GROUP DL-,01 (NASDAQ:ARRS), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), LSI Corp (NASDAQ:LSI), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).



ARRIS GROUP DL-,01 (NASDAQ:ARRS), increased8.22% and closed at $17.84 on a traded volume of 10.19 million shares, in comparison to 1.44 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 8.28%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million.



Will ARRS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Arris Enterprises, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies telephony, data, video, construction, rebuild, and maintenance equipment primarily for cable system operators in the broadband communications industry worldwide.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), plunged -1.35% and closed at $8.80 on a traded volume of 9.79 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 10.06 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up1.03%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $8.80 and $8.95.



Will HBAN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services.



LSI Corp (NASDAQ:LSI), jumped up0.12 % and closed at $8.48. So far in three months, the stock is up 7.82%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.99 and $8.53 and during the previous trading session it marked$8.53 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $8.45 and the overall traded volume that day was 9.19 million shares.



Will LSI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



LSI Corporation designs, develops, and markets storage and networking semiconductors worldwide.



Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) after opening its shares at the price of $3.15, close the day at $3.10. The stock ended on a traded volume of 8.66 million shares, in comparison to 2.79 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.52 and $3.50 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $3.16. It started the day at $3.15.



Why Should Investors Buy NVAX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing recombinant protein nanoparticle vaccines to address a range of infectious diseases.



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