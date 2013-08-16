Stocks Under Consideration - Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS), Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:FCE.A), the New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT), Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS), Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:FCE.A), The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT), Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)



Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS) gained volume of 1.32 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.25 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.40 - $20.60 and the day range was $17.54 - $17.76.The stock opened the session at $17.71, remained amid the day range of $17.54 - $17.76, and closed the session at $17.75. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.17% in previous trading session. Barclays PLC provides various financial products and services worldwide. The company operates in UK Retail and Business Banking, Europe Retail and Business Banking, Africa Retail and Business Banking, Barclaycard, Investment Bank, Corporate Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management groups.



For How Long BCS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:FCE.A) traded 1.31 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.12 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $9.03. The stock was a bear and dropped -3.14%, while its closing price stayed at $17.30. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.39 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +3.28%. Forest City Enterprises, Inc. engages in the ownership, development, management, and acquisition of commercial and residential real estate and land in 26 states and the District of Columbia.



Has FCE.A Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) volume of the stock was 1.32 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.30 million shares. The stock plunged -3.91% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $11.56. The New York Times Company operates as a multimedia news and information company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, The New York Times Media Group and the New England Media Group. The New York Times Media Group segment comprises The New York Times, a daily and Sunday newspaper.



Why Should Investors Buy NYT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) traded with volume of 1.30 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 996,343 shares. The stock decreased -2.50% and finished the trading at $12.47. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.14 billion. The beta of the stock remained 2.74. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States. Its portfolio also includes mid-scale hotels.



Will SHO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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