Stocks Under Consideration: Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), Cemex SAB De CV, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID), MGIC Investment Corp.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE:SID), MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).



Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), decreased -0.08% and closed at $11.87 on a traded volume of 11.75 million shares, in comparison to 14.94 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over107.16%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $15.94million and its total outstanding shares are 1.34million.



Has BSX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide.



Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX), plunged -0.92% and closed at $10.80 on a traded volume of 11.69million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 13.53 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -4.34%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $10.75 and $11.00.



Will CX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other construction materials in Mexico, the United States, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, South America, the Caribbean, and Asia.



Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE:SID), jumped up2.28 % and closed at $4.94. So far in three months, the stock is up 95.26%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.38 and $6.29 and during the previous trading session it marked$4.98 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $4.78 and the overall traded volume that day was 11.52 million shares.



Will SID Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer primarily in Brazil. The company principally produces carbon steel and various steel products for automotive, home appliance, packaging, construction, and steel processing industries.



MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) after opening its shares at the price of $7.24, jumped up3.31% to close the day at $7.50. The stock ended on a traded volume of 11.38 million shares, in comparison to 6.71million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.42 and $8.16 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $7.53. It started the day at $7.24.



Why Should Investors Buy MTG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage insurance to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States.



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