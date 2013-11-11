Stocks Under Consideration: Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD), DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:DRGDF), Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD), DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:DRGDF), Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB)



Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) opened its shares at the price of $8.01 for the day. Its closing price was $8.19 after gaining +1.99% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.26 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.67 million shares. The beta of BRCD stands at1.28. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. engages in the supply of Internet protocol based Ethernet networking solutions and storage area networking (SAN) solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy BRCD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) percentage change plunged -18.63% to close at $6.07 with the total traded volume of 115,086.00 shares, and average volume of 27,675.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.98- $28.62, while its day lowest price was $5.98 and it hit its day highest price at $7.12. Detour Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada.



Will DRGDF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) started its trading session with the price of $12.89 and closed at $13.68 by scoring +6.54%. PENN’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.24 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.77 million shares. The beta of PENN stands at 1.05. Day range of the stock was $12.75 -$13.74. Penn National Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and pari-mutuel properties in the United States and Canada. It engages in gaming on slot machines and table games.



Will PENN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB) ended its day with the loss of -1.14% and closed at the price of $0.173 after opening at $0.18. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.49 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.87 million shares. Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions.



Why Should Investors Buy SGLB After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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