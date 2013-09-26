Stocks Under Consideration: Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR), Electronic Arts Inc. , the Medicines Company , Synaptics, Incorporated

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO), Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).



Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR), decreased -7.56% and closed at $20.92 on a traded volume of 1.72 million shares, in comparison to 1.05 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 202.31%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and its total outstanding shares are 126.29 million.



Has CZR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Caesars Entertainment Corporation owns, operates, or manages casino entertainment facilities.



Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), soared0.19% and closed at $26.60 on a traded volume of 1.70 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.53 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up22.13%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $26.26 and $26.89.



For How Long EA’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes game software content and services for video game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, tablets and electronic readers, and the Internet.



The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO), dropped down -1.87% and closed at $31.42. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.03%. The 52-week range for the stock is $20.04 and $37.40 and during the previous trading session it marked$32.30 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $32.00 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.69 million shares.



Has MDCO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



The Medicines Company provides medical solutions for patients in acute and intensive care hospitals worldwide.



Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) after opening its shares at the price of $2.92, jumped up2.92% to close the day at $44.73. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.68 million shares, in comparison to 556,786 shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $22.58 and $45.84 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $45.84. It started the day at $43.46.



Why Should Investors Buy SYNA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells custom-designed human interface solutions for electronic devices and products primarily in China, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and the United States.



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