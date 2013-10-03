Stocks Under Consideration: Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), Amazon.com, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).



Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), increased0.16% and closed at $25.69 on a traded volume of 2.30 million shares, in comparison to 3.98 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over63.63%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and its total outstanding shares are 103.14 million.



Will CIEN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Ciena Corporation provides communications networking equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, and management of voice, video, and data traffic worldwide.



Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), soared0.96% and closed at $21.05 on a traded volume of 2.29 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.47 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up21.4%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $20.64 and $21.12.



For How Long FTNT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Fortinet, Inc. provides network security solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate physical and virtual appliances that provide a set of security and networking functions, including firewall, VPN, application control, antivirus, intrusion prevention, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration.



Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), jumped up0.79% and closed at $59.59. So far in three months, the stock is up 13.12%. The 52-week range for the stock is $40.69 and $59.99 and during the previous trading session it marked$59.99 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $59.01 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.26 million shares.



Will WFM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Whole Foods Market, Inc. owns and operates a chain of natural and organic foods supermarkets. The company offers produce, grocery, meat and poultry, seafood, bakery, prepared foods and catering, coffee and tea, nutritional supplements, and vitamins.



Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) after opening its shares at the price of $318.04, dropped -0.14% to close the day at $320.51. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.22 million shares, in comparison to 2.05 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $218.18 and $321.73 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $321.73. It started the day at $8.9.



Will AMZN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Amazon.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North America and International. It operates retail Websites, such as amazon.com and amazon.ca, which include merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.



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