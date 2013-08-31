Stocks Under Consideration: Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ), US Airways Group Inc (NYSE:LCC), America Movil SAB de CV (ADR)(NYSE:AMX), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR)(NYSE:SAN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ), US Airways Group Inc (NYSE:LCC), America Movil SAB de CV (ADR)(NYSE:AMX), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR)(NYSE:SAN)



Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) opened its shares at the price of $10.10 for the day. Its closing price was $9.93 after losing -1.68% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 7.82 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.07 million shares. The beta of CUZ stands at1.66.



Will CUZ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



US Airways Group Inc (NYSE:LCC) percentage change surged +1.25% to close at $16.16with the total traded volume of 7.57 million shares, and average volume of 9.18 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.15 - $19.17, while its day lowest price was $16.07 and it hit its day highest price at $16.73.



US Airways Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.



Why Should Investors Buy LCC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



America Movil SAB de CV (ADR)(NYSE:AMX) started its trading session with the price of $219.33 and closed at $2.19.30 by scoring +0.21%. AMX’s stocks traded with total volume of 7.51 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 8.08 million shares. The beta of AMX stands at 1.28. Day range of the stock was $19.07 -$19.55.



America Movil SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the provision of wireless communications services in Latin America.



Will AMX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR)(NYSE:SAN) ended its day with the loss of -1.52% and closed at the price of $7.11 after opening at $7.17. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 7.53 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.86 million shares.



Banco Santander, S.A. provides retail banking products and services for private customers, small and medium enterprises, and companies primarily in Brazil, Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Portugal, Germany, Chile, Argentina, Poland, the United States, and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy SAN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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