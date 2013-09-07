Stocks Under Consideration: Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), UTi Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:UTIW), Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV), Pan American Silver Corp. (USA) (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), UTi Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:UTIW), Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV), Pan American Silver Corp. (USA) (NASDAQ:PAAS).



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) decreased -56.93% and closed at $1.18 on a traded volume of 2.54 million shares, in comparison to 1.35million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -56.93%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $215.93 million and its total outstanding shares are 182.99 million.



Will DVAX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel products to prevent and treat infectious and inflammatory diseases.



UTi Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:UTIW) plunged -5.92% and closed at $16.04 on a traded volume of 2.52 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 400.012 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 5.46%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.44 and $16.50.



Will UTIW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



UTi Worldwide Inc. provides supply chain services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight Forwarding and Contract Logistics and Distribution.



Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) jumped 2.14% and closed at $8.10. So far in three months, the stock is up 2.14%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.21 and $9.08 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $8.14. Its introductory price for the day was $7.93, with the overall traded volume of 2.50 million shares.



Will AINV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Apollo Investment Corporation is business Development Company and operates as a closed-end management investment company. The company invests in middle market companies.



Pan American Silver Corp. (USA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) after opening its trade at the price of $12.23, dropped -3.78% to close at $11.98 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.43 million shares, in comparison to 2.69 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $10.23 and $22.83 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $12.25.



Will PAAS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of silver producing properties and assets.



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