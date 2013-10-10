Stocks Under Consideration - Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ:IBB), Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ:IBB), Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)



Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) increased +0.33% and closed at $24.15 on a traded volume of 4.02 million shares, in comparison to 3.75 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up/down over +73.49%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $7.40 billion and its total outstanding shares are 306.62 million. Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes game software content and services for video game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, tablets and electronic readers, and the Internet.



For How Long EA’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ:IBB) plunged -2.11% and closed at $194.50 on a traded volume of 4.00 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 935,429 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +6.58%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $191.29 and $199.35.



iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index).



Will IBB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL) jumped +0.13% and closed at $38.92. So far in three months, the stock is up +24.78%. The 52-week range for the stock is $23.25 and $40.55 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $39.20. Its introductory price for the day was $39.20, with the overall traded volume of 3.99 million shares.



Mylan Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, licensing, and distribution of generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) worldwide. It operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty.



Why Should Investors Buy MYL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) after opening its trade at the price of $35.10, jumped +1.74% to close at $36.16 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.99 million shares, in comparison to 2.59 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $19.93 and $39.44 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $36.88. Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers a range of search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information.



Will YNDX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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