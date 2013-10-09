Stocks Under Consideration: Empire State Realty Trust Inc, Graphic Packaging Holding Company , General Growth Properties Inc , Banco Santander Brasil SA

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP), Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR).



Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT), decreased -0.08% and closed at $13.28 on a traded volume of 2.93 million shares, in comparison to 8.64 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 1.61%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.23Billion and its total outstanding shares are92.79 million.



Has ESRT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area.



Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), closed at $8.23 on a traded volume of 2.93 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.22 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -0.72%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $8.14 and $8.24.



For How Long GPK’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging solutions in the United States, Canada, Central/South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.



General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP), dropped down -1.20% and closed at $19.68. So far in three months, the stock is down-2.14%. The 52-week range for the stock is $18.24 and $23.33 and during the previous trading session it marked$20.05 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $19.91 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.88 million shares.



Has GGP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



General Growth Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in owning, managing, leasing, and redeveloping high-quality regional malls.



Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR) after opening its shares at the price of $6.97, dropped -0.72% to close the day at $6.90. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.88 million shares, in comparison to 5.37 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.56 and $8.19 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $6.99. It started the day at $6.97.



Will BSBR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. operates as a full-service bank in Brazil and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, and Asset Management and Insurance.



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