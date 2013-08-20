Stocks Under Consideration: EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK), Edwards Group Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:EVAC), Ericsson (ADR)(NASDAQ:ERIC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK), Edwards Group Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:EVAC), Ericsson (ADR)(NASDAQ:ERIC)



EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) opened its shares at the price of $11.91 for the day. Its closing price was $12.27 after gaining +2.68% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.59 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.47 million shares. The beta of EXAS stands at1.15.



Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer.



Why Should Investors Buy EXAS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK) percentage change plunged -3.54% to close at $1.91 with the total traded volume of 1.59 million shares, and average volume of 2.26 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.82 - $3.18, while its day lowest price was $1.88 and it hit its day highest price at $2.00.



Rentech, Inc. (Rentech) is a provider of clean energy solutions. The Company owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in East Dubuque, Illinois, that manufactures and sells natural gas-based nitrogen fertilizer products within the corn-belt region in the United States.



Has RTK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Edwards Group Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:EVAC) started its trading session with the price of $10.32 and closed at $10.00 by scoring +18.34%. EVAC’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.56 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 15,699.00 shares. Day range of the stock was $9.86 -$10.35.



Edwards Group Limited (Edwards) a global industrial technology company, is a manufacturer of vacuum products and abatement systems and a provider of related value-added services.



Why Should Investors Buy EVAC After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



Ericsson (ADR)(NASDAQ:ERIC) ended its day with the loss of -1.38% and closed at the price of $12.14 after opening at $12.17. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.54 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.64 million shares.



Ericsson is a Sweden-based communications technology company. It is engaged in the provision of communications infrastructure, services and multimedia solutions.



Has ERIC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



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