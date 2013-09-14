Stocks Under Consideration: General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), iShares MSCI EMU (NYSEARCA:EZU), SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD), JPMorgan Chase

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), iShares MSCI EMU Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EZU), SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA:GLD), JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).



General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), decreased -0.85% and closed at $36.06 on a traded volume of 12.64 million shares, in comparison to 12.81 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 25.08%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $53.52 million and its total outstanding shares are1.48 million.



Has GM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



General Motors Corporation (General Motors) designs, build and sell cars, trucks and automobiles parts globally. The Company also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial).



iShares MSCI EMU Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EZU), soared0.52% and closed at $36.87 on average trading volume 908,164 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up5.01%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $36.57 and $36.88.



For How Long EZU’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund.



SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA:GLD), jumped up0.12% and closed at $127.82. So far in three months, the stock is down -4.43%. The 52-week range for the stock is $114.68 and $174.07 and during the previous trading session it marked$127.96 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $127.18 and the overall volume that day was 3.06 million shares.



Will GLD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The Trust holds gold and issues shares (Shares) (in minimum blocks of 100,000 Shares, also referred to as Baskets) in exchange for deposits of gold and distributes gold in connection with redemption of Baskets.



JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) after opening its shares at the price of $52.29, jumped up0.67% to close the day at $52.59. The stock ended on a traded volume of 11.95 million shares, in comparison to 16.45 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $38.83 and $56.93 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $52.80. It started the day at $52.29.



Why Should Investors Buy JPM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPMorgan Chase) is a financial holding company. The Company is a global financial services firm and a banking institution in the United States, with global operations.



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