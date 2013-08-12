Stocks Under Consideration: Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), LinnCo LLC (NASDAQ:LNCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), LinnCo LLC (NASDAQ:LNCO)



Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened its shares at the price of $890.56 for the day. Its closing price was $890.41 after losing -0.25% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.32 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.15 million shares. The beta of GOOG stands at0.91.



Google Inc. (Google) is a global technology company focused on improving the ways people connect with information.



Will GOOG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) percentage change surged +0.97% to close at $15.57 with the total traded volume of 1.32 million shares, and average volume of 738,446.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.28 - $16.50, while its day lowest price was $15.26 and it hit its day highest price at $16.50.



Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is a producer of biodiesel in the United States. The Company is engaged in each aspect of biodiesel production, from acquiring feedstock.



Why Should Investors Buy REGI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) started its trading session with the price of $41.60 and closed at $41.46 by scoring -0.43%. URBN’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.31 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.20 million shares. The beta of URBN stands at 1.10. Day range of the stock was $41.06 -$41.84.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Urban Outfitters) is a lifestyle specialty retail company, which operates under the Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and BHLDN brands.



Has URBN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LinnCo LLC (NASDAQ:LNCO) ended its day with the loss of -0.87% and closed at the price of $27.29 after opening at $26.60. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.31 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 994,399.00 shares.



Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) sole purpose is to own LINN Energy, LLC (LINN) units. LINN is focused on the development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties, which include various producing basins within the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy LNCO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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