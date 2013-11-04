Stocks Under Consideration: Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Sony Corporation, ArcelorMittal

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Sony Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:SNE), ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT).



Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), decreased -1.90% and closed at $8.24 on a traded volume of 5.14 million shares, in comparison to 2.28million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 27.55%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and its total outstanding shares are 2.28million.



Has GPK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging solutions in the United States, Canada, Central/South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), plunged -1.35% and closed at $16.78 on a traded volume of 5.09 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.25 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up0.12%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $16.61 and $17.27.



Will LPX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distributing building products for new home construction, repair and remodeling, manufactured housing, and light industrial and commercial construction.



Sony Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:SNE), dropped down -2.90% and closed at $16.75. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.57 and $23.38 and during the previous trading session it marked$17.01 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $17.01 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.03 million shares.



Has SNE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Sony Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide.



ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT) after opening its shares at the price of $15.70, jumped up0.38% to close the day at $15.82. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.75 million shares, in comparison to 4.73 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.83 and $17.99 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $15.87. It started the day at $15.70.



Why Should Investors Buy MT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and mining company worldwide.



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