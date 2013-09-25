Stocks Under Consideration: Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. , American Realty Capital Properties Inc , Capstone Turbine Corporation , Ascena Retail Group Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK), American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP), Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST), Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA).



Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK), closed at $8.98 on a traded volume of 3.15 million shares, in comparison to 3.30 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over10.46%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and its total outstanding shares are 528.42 million.



Will HCBK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Hudson City Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook and statement savings accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as IRA accounts and qualified retirement plans.



American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP), soared0.88% and closed at $12.62 on a traded volume of 3.06 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.10 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -13.62%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $12.31 and $12.66.



For How Long ARCP’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. As of June 20, 2012, its portfolio consisted of 118 properties.



Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST), jumped up3.39 % and closed at $1.22. So far in three months, the stock is up 7.02%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.73 and $1.52 and during the previous trading session it marked$1.22 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $1.18 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.03 million shares.



Will CPST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Capstone Turbine Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide.



Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) after opening its shares at the price of $17.61, dropped -1.65% to close the day at $17.32. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.28 million shares, in comparison to 1.43 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.95 and $21.82 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $17.62. It started the day at $17.61.



Will ASNA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. Its principal retail brands comprise Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines brands.



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