Stocks Under Consideration: Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK), Polycom Inc (NASDAQ:PLCM), Healthways, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWAY), Glu Mobile

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK), Polycom Inc (NASDAQ:PLCM), Healthways, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWAY), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).



Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK), decreased -0.44% and closed at $8.99 on a traded volume of 7.87 million shares, in comparison to 4.31 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 10.58%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and its total outstanding shares are 528.42million.



Has HCBK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Hudson City Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States.



Polycom Inc (NASDAQ:PLCM), plunged -2.52% and closed at $10.62 on a traded volume of 7.69 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.71 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up10.74%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $10.61 and $10.94.



Will PLCM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Polycom, Inc. provides standards-based unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solutions for voice and video collaboration.



Healthways, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWAY), dropped down -31.20% and closed at $11.41. So far in three months, the stock is down -33.89%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.81 and $22.20 and during the previous trading session it marked$12.34 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $11.85 and the overall traded volume that day was 7.65 million shares.



Has HWAY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Healthways, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialized solutions to assist people to maintain and enhance their physical, emotional, and social well-being.



Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) after opening its shares at the price of $3.44, jumped up3.64% to close the day at $3.42. The stock ended on a traded volume of 7.52 million shares, in comparison to 3.32 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.99 and $3.86 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $3.60. It started the day at $3.44.



Why Should Investors Buy GLUU After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Glu Mobile Inc. develops and publishes a portfolio of action/adventure and casual games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices.



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