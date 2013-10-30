Stocks Under Consideration: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), Corning Incorporated, Barrick Gold Corporation , Interpublic Group of Companies Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).



Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), increased3.47% and closed at $15.81 on a traded volume of 14.69 million shares, in comparison to 11.15 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 5.68%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $74.96 million and its total outstanding shares are 4.74 million.



Will ITUB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a Brazil-based holding active in the banking sector. The Company divides its activities into four segments: Commercial Banking, which offers retail banking and legal entities customers services, among others; Itau BBA, which offers products and wholesale services for companies as well as investment banking activities.



Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), soared1.21% and closed at $17.51 on a traded volume of 14.50 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 16.31 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up15.27%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.22 and $17.55.



For How Long GLW’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Corning Incorporated (Corning) is a global, technology-based corporation. The Company operates in five segments: Display Technologies, Telecommunications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials and Life Sciences.



Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX), dropped down -2.37% and closed at 19.77. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.43 and $40.80 and during the previous trading session it marked$20.22 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $20.16 and the overall traded volume that day was 11.61 million shares.



Has ABX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is engaged in the production and sale of gold, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development.



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) after opening its shares at the price of $16.34, jumped up1.71% to close the day at $16.62. The stock ended on a traded volume of 11.11 million shares, in comparison to 6.36 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.38 and $17.55 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $16.69. It started the day at $16.34.



Why Should Investors Buy IPG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (Interpublic) is a global advertising and marketing services companies. Interpublic’s companies specialize in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines.



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