Stocks Under Consideration: LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY), Dollar Tree, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).



LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA), increased 2.38% and closed at $76.68 on a traded volume of 2.16 million shares, in comparison to 2.04 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down/up over 3.37%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $16.72Billion.



Will LBTYA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Liberty Global plc, an international cable company, provides television, broadband Internet, and telephony services.



Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), soared0.78% and closed at $65.80 on a traded volume of 2.10 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.44 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up3.85%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $65.47 and $66.13.



For How Long INTU’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Intuit Inc. provides business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, and Singapore.



SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY), jumped up3.23 % and closed at $38.33. So far in three months, the stock is down -8.95%. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.20 and $52.77 and during the previous trading session it marked$38.50 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $37.65 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.09 million shares.



Will SCTY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SolarCity Corporation engages in the design, installation, and sale or lease of solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, and government entities in the United States.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) after opening its shares at the price of $58.17, jumped up0.99% to close the day at $58.23. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.07 million shares, in comparison to 1.55 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $37.12 and $59.40 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $58.43. It started the day at $58.17.



Why Should Investors Buy DLTR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety stores in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.



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