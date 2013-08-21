Stocks Under Consideration: Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), Lone Pine Resources Inc (NYSE:LPR), Saks Inc (NYSE:SKS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), Lone Pine Resources Inc (NYSE:LPR), Saks Inc (NYSE:SKS)



Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR) opened its shares at the price of $4.05 for the day. Its closing price was $4.00 after losing -1.23% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.72 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.70 million shares. The beta of MHR stands at2.01.



Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation (Magnum Hunter) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for and the exploitation, acquisition, development and production of crude oil.



Has MHR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) percentage change surged +2.82% to close at $2.55 with the total traded volume of 3.69 million shares, and average volume of 2.54 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.63 - $4.94, while its day lowest price was $2.44 and it hit its day highest price at $2.59.



McEwen Mining Inc. (McEwen Mining), formerly US Gold Corporation, is engaged in the exploration for and production of precious metals in the United States, Mexico and Argentina. McEwen Mining’s operating segments include USA and Mexico.



Why Should Investors Buy MUX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Lone Pine Resources Inc (NYSE:LPR) started its trading session with the price of $0.10 and closed at $0.12 by scoring +26.32%. LPR’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.7 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.85 million shares. Day range of the stock was $0.09-$0.13.



Lone Pine Resources Inc. (Lone Pine) is an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with operations in Canada within the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec and the Northwest Territories.



Will LPR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Saks Inc (NYSE:SKS) ended its day with the loss of -0.31% and closed at the price of $15.92 after opening at $16.00. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.7 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.82 million shares.



Saks Incorporated is a department store retailer. The Company, and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the operation of Saks Fifth Avenue (SFA) stores and SFA e-commerce operations (Saks Direct).



Will SKS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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