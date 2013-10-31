Stocks Under Consideration: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, Grand Canyon Education Inc, Sohu.com Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE), Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU).



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), decreased -0.42% and closed at $29.42 on a traded volume of 2.30 million shares, in comparison to 3.17 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 0.07%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $8.31Billion and its total outstanding shares are282.58 million.



Has MXIM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits worldwide.



Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), plunged -6.56% and closed at $22.79 on a traded volume of 2.30 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.85 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up11.24%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $22.52 and $24.75.



Will CLDX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care primarily in the United States.



Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE), jumped up10.47 % and closed at $47.89. So far in three months, the stock is up 41.6%. The 52-week range for the stock is $20.59 and $50.48 and during the previous trading session it marked$50.48 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $47.81 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.30 million shares.



Will LOPE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsididaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada.



Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU) after opening its shares at the price of $69.13, dropped -2.24% to close the day at $66.37. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.24 million shares, in comparison to 1.89 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $34.84 and $87.29 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $69.87. It started the day at $69.13.



Will SOHU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, gaming, community, and mobile services in the People’s Republic of China.



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