Stocks Under Consideration - Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE), iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWA), Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD), Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE), iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWA), Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD), Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)



Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) remained a bull for the day as it reported the gain momentum of 2.37% and closed at $38.41 after gaining total volume of 1.66 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $37.55. So far, the company’s stock is down -5.72% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of +3.17%.Noble Corporation (Noble) is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units globally.



For How Long NE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWA) reported the gain of +0.72% and closed at $ 23.63with the total traded volume of 310,229.00 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 23.57. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 1.94 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $22.02 - $28.15, while during last trade its minimum price was $23.57and it gained its highest price of $23.72. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with a decline of -0.84%. iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).



For How Long EWA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -0.03% and closed at the price of $35.42 after opening at $35.33. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.63 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.21 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $35.11, while it touched its highest price for the day at $45.52. Prologis, Inc. (Prologis) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and the general partner of the Prologis, L.P. As of December 31, 2012, Prologis, Inc. owned an approximate 99.59% common general partnership interest in the Prologis, L.P. and 100% of the preferred units in the Prologis, L.P.



Why Should Investors Buy PLD After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) reported the down of -0.54%, to close at $60.92, with the overall traded volume of 1.63 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -24.52%. The 52-week range for the stock is $60.40 and $61.35 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $61.35. Its introductory price for the day was $61.29. Ventas, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a geographically diverse portfolio of seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2011, the Company operated through three business segments.



Will VTR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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