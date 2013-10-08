Stocks Under Consideration: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), Broadcom Corporation, First Solar, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), decreased -0.86% and closed at $23.16 on a traded volume of 5.07 million shares, in comparison to 2.33 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 24.32%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.41Billion and its total outstanding shares are 147.34 million.



Has PTEN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada.



Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), plunged -0.44% and closed at $27.19 on a traded volume of 4.73 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.12 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up36.22%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $26.82 and $27.66.



Will CIEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Ciena Corporation provides communications networking equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, and management of voice, video, and data traffic worldwide.



Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), dropped down -0.53% and closed at $26.50. So far in three months, the stock is down -21.53%. The 52-week range for the stock is $23.25 and $37.85 and during the previous trading session it marked$26.70 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $26.43 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.51 million shares.



Has BRCM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Broadcom Corporation provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. Its products offer voice, video, data, and multimedia connectivity in the home, office, and mobile environments.



First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) after opening its shares at the price of $43.63, dropped -0.52% to close the day at $43.74. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.43 million shares, in comparison to 3.80 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.68 and $59.00 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $44.98. It started the day at $43.63.



Will FSLR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions. It operates in two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.



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