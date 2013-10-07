Stocks Under Consideration: Pengrowth Energy Corp (USA) (NYSE:PGH), Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pengrowth Energy Corp (USA) (NYSE:PGH), Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:LDK).



Pengrowth Energy Corp (USA) (NYSE:PGH), increased3.30% and closed at $6.26 on a traded volume of 2.37 million shares, in comparison to 1.48 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 25.96%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.25million and its total outstanding shares are 519.15million.



Will PGH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. It primarily explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, and Ontario.



Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), soared0.29% and closed at $13.97 on a traded volume of 2.37 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.29 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down 17.49%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $13.87 and $14.14.



For How Long RDN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a credit enhancement company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Financial Guaranty.



ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), jumped up0.93 % and closed at $11.94. So far in three months, the stock is up 27.29%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.00 and $12.39 and during the previous trading session it marked$11.96 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $11.86 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.36 million shares.



Will ING Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ING Groep N.V., a financial services company, provides banking, investment, life insurance, and retirement services. The company provides savings accounts, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit card services, and investment products, as well as current account services and payments systems; life and non-life insurance products; asset management products and services; and mortgage products.



LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:LDK) after opening its shares at the price of $1.67, dropped -0.59% to close the day at $1.68. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.30 million shares, in comparison to 2.97 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.71 and $2.32 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $1.72. It started the day at $1.67.



Will LDK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



LDK Solar Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of photovoltaic (PV) products; and development of power plant projects in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.



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