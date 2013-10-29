Stocks Under Consideration: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), Sonus Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:SONS), Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO), Healthways, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWAY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), Sonus Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:SONS), Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO), Healthways, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWAY)



Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) opened its shares at the price of $8.55 for the day. Its closing price was $8.47 after losing -0.99% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.09 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 947,336.00 shares. The beta of RMBS stands at1.63. Rambus Inc. invents, develops, offers, and licenses technology solutions. The company also develops products and services in security, light-emitting diodes lighting and displays, and immersive mobile media.



Has RMBS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Sonus Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:SONS) percentage change plunged -1.65% to close at $3.28 with the total traded volume of 2.03 million shares, and average volume of 1.44 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.36 - $3.82, while its day lowest price was $3.25 and it hit its day highest price at $3.36. Sonus Networks, Inc. provides networked solutions for communications service providers and enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.



Has SONS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) started its trading session with the price of $2.45 and closed at $2.47 by scoring -1.00%. COCO’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.00 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.14 million shares. The beta of COCO stands at 1.18. Day range of the stock was $2.35 -$2.52. Corinthian Colleges, Inc. operates as a post-secondary education company. The company offers various diploma programs, as well as associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees.



Why Should Investors Buy COCO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Healthways, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWAY) ended its day with the loss of -5.61% and closed at the price of $10.77 after opening at $11.49. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.97 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 816,661.00 shares. Healthways, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialized solutions to assist people to maintain and enhance their physical, emotional, and social well-being.



Will HWAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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