Stocks Under Consideration - SAIC, Inc.(NYSE:SAI), Quiksilver, Inc.(NYSE:ZQK), National Bank of Greece (ADR)(NYSE:NBG), Nordic American Tanker Ltd(NYSE:NAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SAIC, Inc.(NYSE:SAI), Quiksilver, Inc.(NYSE:ZQK), National Bank of Greece (ADR)(NYSE:NBG), Nordic American Tanker Ltd(NYSE:NAT).



SAIC, Inc.(NYSE:SAI) ended lower -0.72% and complete the day at $15.18. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.76 million. After opening at $15.26, the stock hit as high as $15.32. However, it traded between $10.69 and $16.06 over the last twelve months.



SAIC, Inc. (SAIC) is a holding company. SAIC operates in four segments: Defense Solutions; Health, Energy and Civil Solutions; Intelligence and Cybersecurity Solutions, and Corporate and Other. Its principal operating company is Science Applications International Corporation (Science Applications)



Has SAI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Quiksilver, Inc.(NYSE:ZQK) closed yesterday at $5.13, a -0.58% decrease. Around 1.76 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.78 million shares. The company is now valued at around $874.45 million.



Quiksilver, Inc. is a diversified company that designs, develops and distributes branded apparel, footwear, accessories and related products, catering to the casual, youth lifestyle associated with the sports of surfing, skateboarding and snowboarding. It markets products across three core brands: Quiksilver, Roxy and DC, as well as several smaller brands.



Has ZQK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



National Bank of Greece (ADR)(NYSE:NBG) moved +1.30 percent higher at $3.90 and traded between $3.78 and $3.95 after opening the day at $3.95. Its performance over the last five days remained -6.7%, which stands at 11.43% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -78.21%.



National Bank of Greece SA (the Bank) is a Greece-based financial institution. It offers a range of integrated financial services, including corporate and investment banking, retail banking (including mortgage lending), leasing, stock brokerage, asset management and venture capital, insurance, real estate and consulting services.



For How Long NBG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nordic American Tanker Ltd(NYSE:NAT) shares rose, gaining +2.57 percent to close at $7.99. The stock is down around -8.69% this year and -36.13% for the last 12 months. Around 1.71 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.27 million shares.



Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned 20 Suezmax tankers. The Company’s vessels include Nordic Harrier, Nordic Hawk, Nordic Hunter, Nordic Voyager, Nordic Freedom, Nordic Fighter, Nordic Discovery, Nordic Saturn, Nordic Jupiter, Nordic Apollo and Nordic Moon.



Why Should Investors Buy NAT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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