Stocks Under Consideration - ServiceNow Inc(NYSE:NOW), Monsanto Company(NYSE:MON), Superior Energy Services, Inc.(NYSE:SPN), Joy Global Inc.(NYSE:JOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ServiceNow Inc(NYSE:NOW), Monsanto Company(NYSE:MON), Superior Energy Services, Inc.(NYSE:SPN), Joy Global Inc.(NYSE:JOY).



ServiceNow Inc(NYSE:NOW) ended lower -0.26% and complete the day at $46.88. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.18 million. After opening at $46.90, the stock hit as high as $47.05. However, it traded between $25.54and $47.83 over the last twelve months.



ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to automate enterprise IT operations primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services comprise management applications, including project management



Has NOW Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Monsanto Company(NYSE:MON) closed yesterday at $97.89, a +0.66% increase. Around 300.00 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 3.01 million shares. The company is now valued at around $52.30 billion.



Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity



Has MON Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Superior Energy Services, Inc.(NYSE:SPN) moved -2.15 percent lower at $24.56 and traded between $24.51 and $25.25 after opening the day at $25.16. Its performance over the last five days remained -4.14%, which stands at -2.38% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 18.53%.



Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to oil and gas companies. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Subsea and Technical Solutions.



Why Should Investors Buy SPN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Joy Global Inc.(NYSE:JOY) shares rose, gaining +0.23percent to close at $49.12. The stock is down around -45.21% this year and -45.21% for the last 12 months. Around 2.16 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.02 million shares.



Joy Global Inc. engages in the manufacture and servicing of mining equipment for the extraction of coal, copper, iron ore, oil sands, and other minerals. It operates in two segments, Underground Mining Machinery and Surface Mining Equipment. The Underground Mining Machinery segment produces continuous miners, longwall shearers, powered roof supports, armored face conveyors.



Why Should Investors Buy JOY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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