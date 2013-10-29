Stocks Under Consideration: Sohu.com Inc, American Capital Agency Corp., Express Scripts Holding Company, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU), American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).



Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU), decreased -16.35% and closed at $68.11 on a traded volume of 6.85million shares, in comparison to 1.94 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 43.87%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.61Billion and its total outstanding shares are 38.28million.



Has SOHU Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, gaming, community, and mobile services in the People’s Republic of China.



American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), soared-0.75% and closed at $23.87 on a traded volume of 6.48 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.53 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up9.24%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $23.77 and $24.30.



Will AGNC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



American Capital Agency Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored entities or by the United States government agency.



Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), jumped up1.69 % and closed at $61.91. So far in three months, the stock is down -7.5%. The 52-week range for the stock is $49.79 and $67.66 and during the previous trading session it marked$61.94 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $6.07 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.81 million shares.



Will ESRX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Express Scripts Holding Company provides a range of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers healthcare management and administration services on behalf of its clients.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) after opening its shares at the price of $22.10, dropped -0.72% to close the day at $22.05. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.88 million shares, in comparison to 4.65million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.91 and $23.40 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $22.39. It started the day at $22.10.



Will GT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide.



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