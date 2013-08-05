Stocks Under Consideration - Spectra Energy Corp.(NYSE:SE), Southern Copper Corp(NYSE:SCCO), Monsanto Company(NYSE:MON), Kraft Foods Group Inc(NASDAQ:KRFT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Spectra Energy Corp.(NYSE:SE) , Southern Copper Corp(NYSE:SCCO), Monsanto Company(NYSE:MON), Kraft Foods Group Inc(NASDAQ:KRFT)



Spectra Energy Corp.(NYSE:SE) decreased -1.18% and closed at $35.99 on a traded volume of 3.41 million shares, in comparison to 3.97million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +31.45%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $24.08 billion and its total outstanding shares are 669.00 million. Spectra Energy Corp, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas-related energy assets in North America.



Has SE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Southern Copper Corp(NYSE:SCCO) soared +1.56% and closed at $26.68 on a traded volume of 3.4 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.94 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -22.19%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $26.08 and $26.73. Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, producing, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, and Chile. It is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce anode copper; and refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes, as well as refined silver.



For How Long SCCO’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Monsanto Company(NYSE:MON) jumped up +0.09% and closed at $97.46. So far in three months, the stock is down -9.15%. The 52-week range for the stock is $82.70 and $109.33 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $98.10. Its introductory price for the day was $97.50, with the overall traded volume of 3.39 million shares. Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.



Will MON Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kraft Foods Group Inc(NASDAQ:KRFT), after opening its shares at the price of $57.05, jumped up +0.63% to close at $57.50 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.35 million shares, in comparison to 2.73 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $42.00 and $58.76 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $57.75. Its introductory price for the day was $57.75.



Kraft Foods Group, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America. The company manufactures and markets refreshment beverages, liquid concentrates, packaged juice drinks, powdered beverages, coffee products, and hot beverage systems; processed cheese products; refrigerated meals, such as cold cuts, hot dogs, and bacons, as well as lunch combinations, soy-based meat alternatives.



Why Should Investors Buy KRFT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/