Stocks Under Consideration: The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Interpublic Group of Companies

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).



The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), increased0.59% and closed at $13.59 on a traded volume of 2.71 million shares, in comparison to 4.06 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down/up over27.01%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and its total outstanding shares are 741.58 million.



Will AES Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The AES Corporation (AES) owns a portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses on five continents in 27 countries, with total capacity of approximately 44,200 megawatts and distribution networks. It owns and operates two types of businesses.



Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), soared1.18% and closed at $3.42 on a traded volume of 2.65 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.29 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up21.28%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.38 and $3.54.



For How Long RENN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Renren Inc. operates real name social networking Internet platform in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform enables its users to connect and communicate with each other, share information and user-generated content, play online games, listen to music, shop for deals and a range of other features and services.



MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), closed at $7.48. So far in three months, the stock is down -10.2%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.98 and $9.59 and during the previous trading session it marked$7.53 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $7.48 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.63million shares.



Will MFA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MFA Financial, Inc., is engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and Non-Agency MBS.



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) after opening its shares at the price of $17.11, jumped up1.05% to close the day at $17.28. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.59 million shares, in comparison to 3.15 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.38 and $17.55 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $17.28. It started the day at $17.11.



Why Should Investors Buy IPG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (Interpublic) is a global advertising and marketing services companies. Interpublic’s companies specialize in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines.



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