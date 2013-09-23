Stocks Under Consideration: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc , Adobe Systems Incorporated , Express Scripts Holding Company , Gilead Sciences, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).



Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), increased/ 0.61% and closed at $33.01 on a traded volume of 11.69 million shares, in comparison to 9.15 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 29.4%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $76.24million and its total outstanding shares are 2.31million.



Will FOXA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., formerly News Corporation, has a portfolio of cable, broadcast, film, pay television and satellite assets spanning six continents across the globe.



Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), soared0.85% and closed at $52.31 on a traded volume of 12.33 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.57million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up16.84%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $51.68 and $52.96.



For How Long ADBE’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Adobe Systems Incorporated (Adobe) is a diversified software company. The Company offers a line of software and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring and engaging with content and experiences across multiple operating systems, devices and media.



Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), jumped up0.18 % and closed at $62.05. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.14%. The 52-week range for the stock is $49.79 and $67.66 and during the previous trading session it marked$62.50 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $62.11 and the overall traded volume that day was 10.10 million shares.



Will ESRX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Express Scripts Holding Company provides a range of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers healthcare management and administration services on behalf of its clients.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) after opening its shares at the price of $64.41, dropped -0.72% to close the day at $63.86. The stock ended on a traded volume of9.08million shares, in comparison to 6.29 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $32.07 and $67.74 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $64.48. It started the day at $64.41.



Will GILD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines. Gilead’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/AIDS, liver diseases, such as hepatitis B and C and cardiovascular/metabolic and respiratory conditions.



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