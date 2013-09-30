Stocks Under Consideration: United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL), the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Abbott Laboratories

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).



United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL), decreased -9.28% and closed at $30.91 on a traded volume of 12.76 million shares, in comparison to 4.98 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 32.21%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $11.00 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 355.90 million.



Has UAL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is a holding company and its principal, wholly owned subsidiaries are United Air Lines, Inc. (United) and Continental Airlines, Inc. (Continental).



The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), plunged -0.88% and closed at $38.40 on a traded volume of 12.61 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 14.68 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up/down -4.26%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $38.15 and $38.58.



Will KO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Coca-Cola Company, incorporated on September 5, 1919, is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets more than 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a variety of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.



Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), dropped down -0.26% and closed at $27.08. So far in three months, the stock is up 10.85%. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.95 and $29.50 and during the previous trading session it marked$27.14 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $26.90 and the overall traded volume that day was 12.11 million shares.



Has MS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Morgan Stanley is a global financial services company that, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides its products and services to a range of clients and customers, including corporations, governments, financial institutions and individuals .



Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) after opening its shares at the price of $33.45, dropped -1.54% to close the day at $33.14. The stock ended on a traded volume of 11.82 million shares, in comparison to 7.66 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $31.64 and $72.47 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $33.45. It started the day at $33.45.



Will ABT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a portfolio of science-based health care products.



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