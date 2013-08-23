Stocks Under Consideration - Yara International ASA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:YARIY) , VELATEL GLOBAL COMM (OTCMKTS:VELA) , Vitamin Blue Inc (OTCBB:VTMB), Andes Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on Yara International ASA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:YARIY) , VELATEL GLOBAL COMM (OTCMKTS:VELA) , Vitamin Blue Inc (OTCBB:VTMB), Andes Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ)



Yara International ASA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:YARIY) recently traded at $41.85. The stock showed a positive performance of 0.22% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 38,535.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 35,843.00 shares. Yara International ASA (Yara) is a global chemical company that converts energy, natural minerals and nitrogen from the air into essential products for the farming community and industrial customers.



What was the Moving Force behind YARIY On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



VELATEL GLOBAL COMM (OTCMKTS:VELA) traded with volume of 6.82M shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 6.92M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.25. The stock showed a negative movement of -42.03% and was recently trading at $0.0080. The market capitalization of the stock remained 5.31M. VelaTel Global Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications carrier primarily in the People?s Republic of China and Peru.



Has VELA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Vitamin Blue Inc (OTCBB:VTMB) exchanged 7.64M shares and the average volume remained 340,605.00 shares. The stock advanced 42.86% and was moving at $0.0060. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 683.40 million. Vitamin Blue, Inc. (Vitamin Blue) is engaged in designing, manufacturing and distributing surf wear board shorts, t-shirts and fleece jackets) and surfing accessories (surf boards bags, roof rack pad and surf backpacks).



Will VTMB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Andes Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) gained volume of 17.81M shares, while the average volume remained 10.62M shares. The stock decreased -13.64% and remained at $0.0019. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained negative -24%. Andes Gold Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary company, Compania Minera Pl. S.A., in Eucador, South America, controls a gold mining and exploration concession called the Miranda Alto.



Will AGCZ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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