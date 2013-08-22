Stocks Under Review - Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC), Jaguar Mining Inc (USA) (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC), Jaguar Mining Inc (USA) (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)



Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN) opened at the price of $0.14, along with 744.22 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.14 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.127 by scoring 4.51% at 12:35PM.The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -28.29%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -38.26%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 2.36 million shares up-till now, which is lower than its average volume of 2.97 million shares. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is a provider of botanical-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion.



Has APDN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.07, starting its day trade with a price of $0.07 and reported a decrease of -1.41%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0700 at 12:37 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.00 - $0.14, while today, up until 12:37PM, its minimum price was $0.07. NTEK recently added a volume of 1.25 million shares, versus its average volume of 7.27 million shares. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (NanoTech), formerly Aldar Group, Inc., is a provider of gaming technology for the coin-op arcade, casino gaming and consumer gaming markets. The Company operates as a manufacturer, developing technology and games, and then licensing them to third parties for manufacturing and distribution.



Has NTEK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -1.11% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at -2.13 points, while its earnings per share was $-0.01.During the last 5 day’s it loss -11.16%, while its last one month’s performance stands at – 17.2%. The company’s traded volume is 3.86 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 8.16 million shares. Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the emerging field of regenerative medicine.



Why Should Investors Buy ACTC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Jaguar Mining Inc (USA) (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) is trading with a rise of 3.05% along with the exchange price of $0.270 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.26.Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -54.08% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -6.51%. Today, up until 12:51PM, its minimum price was $0.25. JAGGF recently added a volume of 88,071.00 million shares, versus its average volume of 233,131.00 million shares. Jaguar Mining Inc. (Jaguar) is a gold mining company engaged in gold production and in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Jaguar’s three producing properties, Turmalina, Paciencia and Caete.



What was the Moving Force behind JAGGF On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on JAGGF



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