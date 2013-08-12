Stocks Under Review: Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC), LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC), LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION)



Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) opened its shares at the price of $37.18 for the day. Its closing price was $36.83 after losing -1.31% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.39 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.91 million shares. The beta of AVGO stands at0.95.



Avago Technologies Limited (Avago) is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of analog semiconductor devices with a focus on III-V based products.



Has AVGO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC) close at $46.00 with the total traded volume of 1.38 million shares, and average volume of 2.12 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $38.04 - $47.98, while its day lowest price was $45.98 and it hit its day highest price at $46.05.



BMC Software, Inc. (BMC) is a software company. The Company provides information technology (IT) management solutions for large, mid-sized and small enterprises and public sector organizations around the world.



Can Investors Bet on BMC after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) started its trading session with the price of $29.73 and closed at $29.81 by scoring +0.54%. LKQ’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.37 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.41 million shares. The beta of LKQ stands at 0.79. Day range of the stock was $29.37-$29.93.



LKQ Corporation (LKQ) provides replacement parts, components and systems needed to repair vehicles (cars and trucks).



Will LKQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) ended its day with the loss of -0.10% and closed at the price of $29.49 after opening at $29.42. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.34 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.19 million shares.



Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company focuses on providing community banking services by continuously strengthening its core business lines of small and medium-sized business and corporate banking.



Has ZION Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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