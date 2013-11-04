Stocks Under Review: Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)



Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) opened its shares at the price of $45.79 for the day. Its closing price was $44.72 after losing -1.56% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.21 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.54 million shares. The beta of AVGO stands at0.93. Avago Technologies Limited engages in the design, development, and supply of analog semiconductor devices with a focus on III-V based products.



Will AVGO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) percentage change plunged -1.88% to close at $28.90 with the total traded volume of 2.20 million shares, and average volume of 1.23 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.13 - $31.49, while its day lowest price was $28.46 and it hit its day highest price at $29.79. Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets electro-optical products for the automotive, commercial building, and aircraft industries primarily in the United States.



Has GNTX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) started its trading session with the price of $84.35 and closed at $82.34 by scoring -1.51%. SINA’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.20 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.93 million shares. The beta of SINA stands at 1.44. Day range of the stock was $81.81 -$85.50. SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People’s Republic of China.



Has SINA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) ended its day with the gain of +1.37% and closed at the price of $119.62 after opening at $118.71. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.19 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.82 million shares. Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.



For How Long COST’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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