Stocks Under Review: Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), SAIC, Inc. (NYSE:SAI), InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN), iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), SAIC, Inc. (NYSE:SAI), InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN), iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWS)



Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) opened its shares at the price of $19.98 for the day. Its closing price was $19.75 after losing -0.10% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 592 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.35 million shares. The beta of AVP stands at1.59.



Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products. It offers beauty products, such as color cosmetics, fragrances, skin care, and personal care products.



Will AVP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SAIC, Inc. (NYSE:SAI) percentage change surged +0.53% to close at $15.15 with the total traded volume of 2.39 million shares, and average volume of 2.06 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.69 - $16.06, while its day lowest price was $15.08 and it hit its day highest price at $15.37.



SAIC, Inc. provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services and solutions in the areas of defense, health, energy, infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and cybersecurity to agencies of the U.S.



Why Should Investors Buy SAI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN) started its trading session with the price of $18.02 and closed at $17.75 by scoring -0.67%. INVN’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.41 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.97million shares. Day range of the stock was $17.30 -$18.04.



InvenSense, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and sells micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) gyroscopes for motion tracking devices in consumer electronics.



Why Should Investors Buy INVN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWS) ended its day with the gain of +0.24% and closed at the price of $12.43 after opening at $12.50. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.35 million shares.



iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF).



For How Long EWS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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