Stocks Under Review - Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN)



Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR) opened the session at $5.87, remained amid the day range of $5.82 - $5.95, and closed the session at $5.86. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.51% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 9.12 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 5.56 million shares. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. operates as a full-service bank in Brazil and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, and Asset Management and Insurance.



Has BSBR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) traded with volume of 8.89 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 9.94 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.71 - $16.43. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.39% and closed its session at $14.91. The market capitalization of the stock remained 21.77 billion. Corning Incorporated produces and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials worldwide. It operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Telecommunications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.



Has GLW Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT) exchanged 8.85 million shares and the average volume remained 3.84 million shares. The stock dropped -3.82% and closed the session at $5.29. The beta of the stock remained 3.15 and the EPS of the stock remained 2.88. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 293.33 million. Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment and finance company in the United States. The company invests in and manages a portfolio consisting of real estate securities; loans; excess mortgage servicing rights; and real estate related assets, such as senior living facilities, and other assets.



Why Should Investors Buy NCT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) gained volume of 8.71 million shares, while the average volume remained 3.51 million shares. The stock decreased -11.43% and finished the session Thursday at $3.72. The EPS of the stock remained -0.17. The one month of the stock was +20 and three month trend remained positive +30.53%. Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the People?s Republic of China. The company operates renren.com, a social networking Website that enables its users to communicate and stay connected with their friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; Nuomi.com, which offers deep-discount localized social commerce services and products; and 56.com.



Will RENN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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