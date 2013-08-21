Stocks Under Review: DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), Northstar Realty Finance Corp.(NYSE:NRF), Elan Corporation, Plc (ADR)(NYSE:ELN), CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), Northstar Realty Finance Corp.(NYSE:NRF), Elan Corporation, plc (ADR)(NYSE:ELN), CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)



DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT) opened its shares at the price of $6.75 for the day. Its closing price was $6.86 after gaining +1.78% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.61 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.71million shares. The beta of DCT stands at1.50.



DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (DCT) is an industrial real estate company that owns, operates and develops bulk distribution and light industrial properties in distribution markets in the United States and Mexico.



Why Should Investors Buy DCT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Northstar Realty Finance Corp.(NYSE:NRF) percentage change surged +1.97% to close at $8.82 with the total traded volume of 3.6 million shares, and average volume of 3.90 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.55 - $10.30, while its day lowest price was $8.65 and it hit its day highest price at $8.94.



NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. is an internally managed real estate finance company. It originates, acquires and manages portfolios of commercial real estate debt, commercial real estate securities and net lease properties.



Will NRF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Elan Corporation, plc (ADR)(NYSE:ELN) started its trading session with the price of $14.98 and closed at $15.02 by scoring +0.20%. ELN’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.59 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 13.76 million shares. The beta of ELN stands at 1.17. Day range of the stock was $14.94 -$15.05.



Elan Corporation, plc (Elan), is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing advanced therapies in neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases.



For How Long ELN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) ended its day with the loss of -0.41% and closed at the price of $7.21 after opening at $7.25. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.48 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 196,008.00 shares.



CBIZ, Inc. (CBIZ) provides professional business services, products and solutions. CBIZ delivers its services through four practice groups.



Why Should Investors Buy CBZ After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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