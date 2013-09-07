Stocks Under Review: EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), Active Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACPW), Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS), Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), Active Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACPW), Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS), Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN).



EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) decreased -0.08% and closed at $12.30 on a traded volume of 1.68 million shares, in comparison to 1.03 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 17.7%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $869.59 million and its total outstanding shares are 70.70 million.



Will EXAS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing diagnostic screening products for the early detection and prevention of colorectal pre-cancer and cancer.



Active Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACPW) plunged -13.71% and closed at $3.02 on a traded volume of 1.66 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 88.250 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -31.21%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $2.82 and $3.10.



Will ACPW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Active Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services uninterruptible power supply (UPS) products and modular infrastructure solution (MIS) products that provide electrical power continuity and integrated infrastructure platforms for data centers and other mission critical applications.



Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) dropped -0.49% and closed at $2.05. So far in three months, the stock is up 22.75%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.82and $2.24 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.10. Its introductory price for the day was $2.06, with the overall traded volume of 1.58 million shares.



Will ACLS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation, dry strip, and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide.



Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) after opening its trade at the price of $10.60, jumped 1.90% to close at $10.70 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.56 million shares, in comparison to 1.49 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $4.32 and $12.16 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $10.72.



Will INFN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Infinera Corporation provides optical networking equipment, software, and services to communications service providers, Internet content providers, cable operators, and subsea network operators worldwide.



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