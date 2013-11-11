Stocks Under Review: JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), QUANTUM INT. CORP (OTCMKTS:QUAN), Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), Parkway Bank (OTCMKTS:PKWY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), QUANTUM INT. CORP (OTCMKTS:QUAN), Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), Parkway Bank (OTCMKTS:PKWY)



JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) opened its shares at the price of $7.51 for the day. Its closing price was $7.71 after gaining +2.66% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.16 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.47 million shares. The beta of JBLU stands at1.29. JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger airline company, provides air transportation services.



Why Should Investors Buy JBLU After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



QUANTUM INT. CORP (OTCMKTS:QUAN) percentage change plunged -26.00% to close at $0.09 with the total traded volume of 1.37 million shares, and average volume of 225,099.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.06 - $0.53, while its day lowest price was $0.08 and it hit its day highest price at $0.12. Quantum International Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing clean energy solutions for alternative energy companies in the United States.



Has QUAN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT) started its trading session with the price of $1.69 and closed at $1.58 by scoring -5.39%. GSAT’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.15 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.45 million shares. The beta of GSAT stands at 3.34. Day range of the stock was $1.57 -$1.69. Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite.



Has GSAT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Parkway Bank (OTCMKTS:PKWY) ended its day with the gain of +2,677.78% and closed at the price of $0.100 after opening at $0.02. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 679,263.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 1,873.00 shares. Parkway Bank provides a range of general commercial and retail banking services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Caldwell County, North Carolina.



Will PKWY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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