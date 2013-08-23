Stocks Under Review - OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY), Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) , Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) , Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY), Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) , Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) , Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)



OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY) gained volume of 965,852.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 355,387.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.17 - $3.55 and the day range was $0.25 - $0.27, recently. The stock opened the session at $0.27, remained amid the day range of $0.25 - $0.27 and its recent trading price was $0.254.The stock showed a negative performance of -7.64% in its trading session. OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações S.A. engages in the exploration, production, and trading of oil and natural gas in Brazil and internationally.



Has OGXPY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) traded 2.51M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.64M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0133 - $0.04. The stock trading price stayed at $0.0310. The market capitalization of the stock remained 24.77 B. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 123.02%. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the States of Arizona and Alaska.



For How Long LBSR will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) volume of the stock was 322,133.00 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 439,838.00 shares. The stock advanced 0.84% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $2.40. The stock traded 322,133.00 shares and its average volume remained 439,838.00 shares ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions.



Will IWSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) traded with the average volume of the stock remained 1 1,448.00 shares. The stock was recently trading at $178.26. The market capitalization of the stock remained 11.67B billion DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. is a construction company. Housing segment operates contract work and sells houses. Leasing Housing segment develops, constructs and manages leasing houses, and provides agency services.



For How Long DWAHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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