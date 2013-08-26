Stocks Under Review - PLC Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS: PLCSF), ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCBB: SCRC), Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCMKTS: MHTX), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS: PPERY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on PLC Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS: PLCSF), ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCBB: SCRC), Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCMKTS: MHTX), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS: PPERY)



PLC Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS: PLCSF) gained volume of 1.92M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 474,120.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.06 - $0.30 and the day range was $0.08 - $0.09, recently. The stock opened the session at $0.08, remained amid the day range of $0.08 - $0.09 and its recent trading price was $0.0770.The stock showed a negative performance of -6.67% in its trading session. PLC Systems Inc. (PLC) is a medical device company specializing in technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company markets its product, Renal Guard, outside the United States.



Has PLCSF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCBB: SCRC) traded 405,076.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 353,542.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.11 - $1.05. The stock trading price stayed at $0.268. The market capitalization of the stock remained 15.12 M. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -23.43%. ScripsAmerica, Inc. provide distribution of pharmaceutical products. The Company is focused on pharmaceutical supply chain management services, from strategic sourcing to delivering niche generic pharmaceuticals to market.



Will SCRC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCMKTS: MHTX) volume of the stock was 2.07M shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 329,669.00 shares. The stock advanced 11.67% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $0.0670. The stock traded 2.07M shares and its average volume remained 329,669.00 Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields, with emphasis in the areas of nanotechnology.



Will MHTX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS: PPERY) traded with the average volume of the stock remained 151,800.00 shares. The stock was recently trading at $6.74. The market capitalization of the stock remained 16.05B billion PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia. Will PPERY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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